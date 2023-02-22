Fabrizio Romano confirms La Liga interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is set to leave the club in the summer, and already has several options for next season. Some of those have come from Spain.

It was confirmed by BVB Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl confirmed that Dahoud would be on his way out of the club when his contract expires during the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he is most likely to leave for the Mediterranean this summer, as he told Caught Offside in his exclusive column.

“He has received approaches from Italy and Spain. But it’s still long way to go as the decision to leave BVB is very fresh. Borussia decided to cut this era and look for a new era in the midfield in the summer, Mo Dahoud will have chance to pick his favourite club.”

It was recently reported that both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are looking at Dahoud. One of the most talented midfielders in the Bundesliga, with two caps for Germany, he has struggled to maintain his fitness in recent seasons.

This season he has made just five Bundesliga appearances, adding up to 198 minutes. Sevilla are trying to refresh their midfield after a disappointing start to the season, while Atletico Madrid seems a less natural fit, but they could benefit from improved ball progression through the midfield.