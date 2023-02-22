Dani Alves’ reaction revealed following unsuccessful bail application

Dani Alves remains in prison in Barcelona, having been remanded in custody following his arrest for sexual assault on the 20th of January.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla defender was denied bail by the presiding judge on the day of his arrest, but he secured a second hearing last week, with the hope of securing a temporary exit from prison.

However, his request was rejected for a second time on Monday. As a result, he will be imprisoned for the foreseeable future, and with no trial date currently set for his case, it could be a while yet.

According to Cuatro al dia, as per Marca, Alves sat in his cell in silence for the whole morning on Tuesday, as he came to terms with his short term situation. The 40-year-old had previously declared that he would accept whatever came his way.

Alves could be imprisoned for up to two years before his trial begins, and it appears that things are taking their toll.