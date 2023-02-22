Barcelona stalwart in line for landmark appearance against Manchester United

Barcelona will take on Manchester United on Thursday in a winner-takes-all second leg in their Europa League knockout round tie.

After last week’s 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou, Xavi Hernandez’s side know that they must defeat their Premier League opponents if order to progress to the last 16 of the competition. However, with Man Utd having not lost at Old Trafford since September, it will be far from easy.

Irrespective of the result, Thursday’s match will be a special occasion for Ronald Araujo. The 23-year-old is expected to start, and will make his 100th appearance in a Barcelona jersey if he does play.

Araujo joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River, and made his first team debut the following year against Sevilla, albeit it was a game to forget as he was given a straight red card just 13 minutes into his Barca career.

Araujo has firmly established himself as a key player in Xavi Hernandez’s squad, and he will hope to have a successful centenary appearance for Barcelona in Manchester.