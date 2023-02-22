Barcelona and Real Madrid stars among nominees for February’s La Liga Player of the Month

February has proven to be a captivating month in La Liga so far. Barcelona have extended their lead at the top of the table, having won all four of their matches, with Real Madrid having won just three of their four.

The El Clasico pair have amassed the most points so far, and aptly, both have had players nominated for La Liga’s Player of the Month award. On Wednesday, seven players were announced as nominees, with Frenkie De Jong representing Barcelona and Eduardo Camavinga being selected for Real Madrid.

Both players have been in excellent form this month, and have increasingly become very important players to their respective clubs. The midfield duo have been nominated alongside Atletico Madrid’s Reinildo Mandava, Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet, Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano’s Fran Garcia and Real Betis captain Sergio Canales.

La Liga will announce the winner the due course, but irrespectively, all seven players have been in great form this month and would be worthy winners.