Atletico Madrid without key midfielder for derby clash with Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have one fixture underlined on their calendar between now and the end of the season, the Madrid derby this Saturday. They will go into it without one of their key midfielders though.

Rodrigo de Paul was taken off on the hour mark against Athletic Club last Sunday, which was later revealed to be due to muscular discomfort.

Atletico Madrid have today confirmed the injury and say he will undergo a course of physiotherapy, but Relevo believe he will miss the tie against Real Madrid.

It represents a major blow to Diego Simeone’s plans, who had finally found some continuity in midfield this season, with de Paul, Koke Resurreccion and Marcos Llorente.

Pablo Barrios came on for de Paul at the weekend, and as has been the case for most of his first-team appearances, looked bright and lively. He will be a candidate to come into the side, but Simeone may favour a more experienced head in the middle, such as Thomas Lemar or Axel Witsel.

Real Madrid will not have clean bill of health themselves, after David Alaba and Rodrygo Goes came off injured against Liverpool.