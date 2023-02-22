Analysis: Real Madrid interest in 20-year-old striker risks repeating previous mistakes

Real Madrid have never publicly outlined their transfer strategy in recent years, but it has been clear to see for all. While Los Blancos will actively look to bring in veterans on free transfers, they will not spend money on players that do not have a resale value.

Real Madrid have spent money on just two players since 2019, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, both of whom have most of their careers ahead of them.

It presents an interesting question for Real Madrid next summer. Although Endrick Felipe has been signed and will join in 2024, they look set to rely on 35-year-old Karim Benzema for next season again. Currently the only forward option, beyond Mariano Diaz who is no longer trusted by Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian manager has hinted that he might like an alternative next summer.

Lately the name doing the rounds is 20-year-old Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, as per La Repubblica (via MD) amongst others. The Danish striker moved to Bergamo for a fee of €17m last summer and has not missed a beat in adapting to Serie A.

So far this season he has 7 goals and two assist in 21 Atalanta appearances, but just 11 of those were starts. Tall, strong, and clearly with a natural instinct for goal, he has been compared with Erling Haaland, and reportedly has caught the eye of Florentino Perez.

If Los Blancos are intent on continuing their strategy of only spending money on younger prospects, then Hojlund certainly represents one of the brighter talents.

Physically able to hold up against the rigours of top level football, he is still developing his technique, but there would be few better to learn from than Karim Benzema if he were to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However the presence of one of his Serie A opponents should be a keen reminder to Real Madrid that while Hojlund may have plenty of potential, they must only pursue him with a plan in mind.

Spending a remarkable €64m on Luka Jovic, the Serbian is now at Fiorentina, having failed to make it work at Real Madrid over three seasons. His fee represents a major mistake from the board of Real Madrid.

Jovic arrived in Spain as Benzema’s long-term replacement, was thrown into an entirely different system under various coaches, and asked to do the same job as Benzema. Jovic is an entirely different profile of forward, and being left on the bench for much of those three seasons was detrimental to both club was damaging for both.

Unless Real Madrid have a serious and thought through plan of how they will use, manage and develop Hojlund, it could be a bad move for all. Securing opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu is difficult at the best of times, and this is the stage of Hojlund’s career where regular football will benefit him enrmously.