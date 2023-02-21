Zinedine Zidane “offered €15m a year” to manage European giants

Zinedine Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for the second time at the end of the 2020/21 season, in what was his first trophyless season in charge of the club.

Zizou was in contention to take over as head coach of his native France following the 2022 World Cup, but FFF ultimately opted to renew Didier Deschamps’ contract instead. However, there have been rumours that he could be set for a return to management in the near future.

Zidane has been linked with taking over as Paris Saint-Germain boss in the summer, and now Fichajes report that Chelsea are considering a similar offer, as they look to replace under fire head coach Graham Potter.

Potter has struggled since taking the reins in September, and Zidane is expected to be offered a mega contract to take the position, with a salary of €15m per season being rumoured.

Real Madrid have been Zidane’s only senior club in management, but he looks to be closing in on adding a second team to his resume.