WATCH: Vinicius Jr gets Real Madrid back in the game against Liverpool

After a nightmare opening 15 minutes, Real Madrid have now steadied the ship in their Champions League last 16 first leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez gave the hosts a dream start after finishing beautifully from a Mohamed Salah cross. The Egyptian doubled their lead ten minutes later after a horrendous error from Thibaut Courtois presented the ball to him a few yards out.

Real Madrid appear to have regrouped after that tough start, and they now have a goal back after 21 minutes. A quick one-two between Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr allowed the latter to create space to fire a shot on goal, and he finished beautifully beyond Alisson to make it 2-1.

The tie threatened to get away from Real Madrid after their disastrous start, but like champions, they have composed themselves and are now very much back in the game and tie.

A one-goal defeat would be an okay result for Real Madrid, who will likely fancy their chances at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg.