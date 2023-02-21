WATCH: Quickfire double puts Real Madrid in firm control against Liverpool

After being 2-0 down after 14 minutes, Real Madrid have now completed a sensational turnaround against just 35 minutes later in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool a dream start just three minutes in, and Mohamed Salah doubled their lead just over ten minutes later as Real Madrid were left reeling.

However, the reigning European champions showed their fighting spirit to level things up before the half time interval. Vinicius Jr got both goals for Real Madrid, with the second not being a good moment for fellow Brazilian Alisson.

Incredibly, Real Madrid now lead just three minutes into the second half, with Luka Modric’s free kick being finished off by Eder Militao.

It got even better for Real Madrid just a few minutes later, as captain Karim Benzema got in on the act to grab their fourth of the game to put Los Blancos in complete control of the tie.

Real Madrid are now firmly in control of this tie, and will be heavy favourites to progress by the time the full time whistle comes at the end of the second leg in three weeks’ time.