Barcelona

WATCH: Pedri appears to receive number from admirer at awards ceremony in Barcelona

Barcelona’s youngsters are sometimes accused of being too similar in style, and even down to their publicity events, they resemble each other.

On Tuesday evening, Pedri attended an awards event where he and Aitana Bonmati received prized for their fair play on the pitch during 2022, with the awards hosted by La Agrupacio, and presented by Economic Vice-President of Barcelona Eduard Romeu.

After the awards were presented, fans were given the chance to get autographs from and take pictures with the stars. However one fan used the opportunity to give Pedri some literature of her own, the contents of which is left to the imagination.

Pedri was seen taking a photo with the same person seconds before, who appears to admire not just his footballing ability.

It reminds of a similar event in 2022, when Gavi appeared to receive a number from another fan too, while taking pictures with his adoring crowd after signing his new contract.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Gavi Pedri

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Football players who looks like a gremlin gets a number from someone who would like to avoid working for the rest of the life.
    Wow. Never happened before, call Guinness.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News