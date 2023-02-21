WATCH: Pedri appears to receive number from admirer at awards ceremony in Barcelona

Barcelona’s youngsters are sometimes accused of being too similar in style, and even down to their publicity events, they resemble each other.

On Tuesday evening, Pedri attended an awards event where he and Aitana Bonmati received prized for their fair play on the pitch during 2022, with the awards hosted by La Agrupacio, and presented by Economic Vice-President of Barcelona Eduard Romeu.

After the awards were presented, fans were given the chance to get autographs from and take pictures with the stars. However one fan used the opportunity to give Pedri some literature of her own, the contents of which is left to the imagination.

Yo queriendo que Pedri me firme mi cromo y aquí la gente intentando ser la futura mujer pic.twitter.com/MIepQETmbR — Nerea98 (@NereaSa98) February 20, 2023

Pedri was seen taking a photo with the same person seconds before, who appears to admire not just his footballing ability.

Qué es esto de Pedri y los papelitos pic.twitter.com/rCxAD5G2cN — elon (@offensiveprank) February 20, 2023

It reminds of a similar event in 2022, when Gavi appeared to receive a number from another fan too, while taking pictures with his adoring crowd after signing his new contract.