WATCH: Nightmare for Real Madrid as Mohamed Salah doubles Liverpool’s lead

Real Madrid are very much up against it in their Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool after a disastrous opening 15 minutes at Anfield.
Darwin Nunez gave the hosts a dream start after just three minutes when he flicked a Mohamed Salah cross past Thibaut Courtois.
Just over ten minutes later, Liverpool have doubled their lead courtesy of Salah, and it is not a moment that Courtois will not want to see again. The Belgian goalkeeper couldn’t sort his feet out, and presented the goal to Salah a few yards out for an easy finish.
ANFIELD ERUPTS AGAIN! 📢
Mo Salah pounces on a huge error from Thibaut Courtois 🇪🇬#UCL pic.twitter.com/zhMGQhSK9K
¡Goooooooooool del Liverpool! 🔥
Increíble error grosero de Thibaut Courtois que le regala el segundo a Salah. ¿Ese es el mejor del mundo? 😳@lfc 2-0 @realmadrid#TUChampions | #UCL | #Liverpool | #RealMadrid
It is dreamland for Liverpool, but Real Madrid are now scrambling after a terrible start. Carlo Ancelotti’s side appear to be rattled, but there is still a long way to go in this tie.
Real Madrid must regroup, and will hope to nick a game to take back to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg in three weeks.