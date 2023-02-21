Real Madrid

WATCH: Nightmare for Real Madrid as Mohamed Salah doubles Liverpool’s lead

Real Madrid are very much up against it in their Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool after a disastrous opening 15 minutes at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez gave the hosts a dream start after just three minutes when he flicked a Mohamed Salah cross past Thibaut Courtois.

Just over ten minutes later, Liverpool have doubled their lead courtesy of Salah, and it is not a moment that Courtois will not want to see again. The Belgian goalkeeper couldn’t sort his feet out, and presented the goal to Salah a few yards out for an easy finish.

It is dreamland for Liverpool, but Real Madrid are now scrambling after a terrible start. Carlo Ancelotti’s side appear to be rattled, but there is still a long way to go in this tie.

Real Madrid must regroup, and will hope to nick a game to take back to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg in three weeks.

