WATCH: Karim Benzema gets Real Madrid’s fifth against Liverpool

Real Madrid are flexing their muscles now against Liverpool in their Champions League last 16 tie.

Liverpool’s two-goal seems so long away now. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had given the hosts a dream start, and two goals from Vinicius Jr saw Real Madrid go into the half time interval on level terms.

Eder Militao gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side a fast start to the second half inside three minutes with a bullet header, and Karim Benzema made it 4-2 just a few minutes later.

Benzema has now got his second and Real Madrid’s fifth at Anfield, as they are firmly putting Liverpool to the sword in their own back garden. Vinicius played in the Frenchman, who rounded Alisson and slotted home in the coolest fashion.

Real Madrid have been ruthless in the second leg, and they now firmly have one foot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Ancelotti will be absolutely delighted with his players, especially after how they started.