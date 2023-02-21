WATCH: Darwin Nunez gives Liverpool an early lead against Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had the worst possible start to the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to go back-to-back in the competition, having won it last season, beating Jurgen Klopp’s side in the final.

The Reds could well be using revenge as motivation for this tie, and whatever they’re doing is working as they have taken a very early lead at Anfield. A good team move resulted in Mohamed Salah teeing up Darwin Nunez, who finished brilliantly beyond Thibaut Courtois.

LIVERPOOL HAVE LIFT-OFF! 💥 That is just cheeky from Darwin Núñez! 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/spapaQcfbZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023

It’s a very inventive finish from Nunez, who was a doubt for the match having gone off injured during Saturday’s victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Ancelotti will be furious at his side’s slow start, and will be hoping for an improvement in the remaining 85+ minutes. There is plenty of time for Real Madrid to get back into the game, as they look to give themselves a chance ahead of the second leg in three weeks.