WATCH: Alisson error allows Vinicius Jr to equalise for Real Madrid

What an incredible opening 36 minutes it has been at Anfield, where Real Madrid are now very much back in tie after an awful opening 15 minutes.

Darwin Nunez had given Liverpool a dream start just three minutes in, and Mohamed Salah doubled their lead ten minutes later as he pounced on a terrible error from Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid goal.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side refused to give up, and battled their way back into the game. Vinicius Jr got one back just a few minutes after Liverpool made it 2-0, and now Los Blancos are back on level terms.

It’s Alisson’s turn to have an awful moment, as his attempted clearance ricochets off Vinicius and into the net.

WHAT A FIRST HALF THIS HAS BEEN 🤯 It's Alisson who has now made the mistake for Vinícius Júnior to pounce! #UCL pic.twitter.com/4H1tnBKy2z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted with the response from his Real Madrid side after a horrible start to the tie, and they will now have the momentum as they look to take an advantage into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.