Villarreal considering Rayo Vallecano boss for summer move

Villarreal may consider making a second managerial change in eight months, unless matters improve.

The Yellow Submarine have been inconsistent since Quique Setien took over from Unai Emery, which was the case with the Basque manager domestically too.

Despite having the fifth-largest salary limit in La Liga, currently Villarreal sit in ninth place, ten points removed from Atletico Madrid in fourth place. It was their goal to challenge for the top four this season, but Setien has failed to convince since arriving.

According to Todofichajes, regardless of how things turn out, Setien will leave the club in the summer. They say the solution will be Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola, who has done sterling work in Vallecas.

They were favourites to go down last season, but finished 12th and made the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Currently the Basque manager has them in sixth position, even though their salary limit is the sixth-lowest. The Yellow Submarine will offer him a three-year deal.

Based on current evidence, it is hard to argue against the change. Iraola is arguably the brightest Spanish managerial prospect currently, and it would be no surprise if he had more offers in the summer, having already turned down Leeds United in recent weeks.