Revealed: What was discussed between Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi’s father in recent meeting

Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is looking less and less assured in recent days, with reports from L’Equipe stating that the Barcelona legend is yet to be sold on a contract extension at the French champions.

Messi showed he still has plenty of quality on Sunday as he netted a last minute free kick for PSG against Lille at the Parc des Princes. However, it could well be one of the final times that the home crowd see Messi in a PSG shirt.

A Lionel Messi free-kick makes it 4-3 to PSG, five minutes into stoppage time! 💥 His 699th club goal turns it around against Lille to secure all three points! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9YlSXruIqq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2023

On Thursday, Messi’s father, Jorge, met with Joan Laporta to discuss three topics, as per Tot costa of Catalunya Radio. A possible return to the club for the 35-year-old was discussed, as well as an event for the player that he never got upon his departure in 2021. Finally, the comments that Matias Messi made about Laporta and Barcelona were also talked about by the pair.

Jorge Messi appeared to rule out a return to Barcelona for Messi last week, but as long as Messi does not re-sign with PSG, the door is not expected to be fully shut on a return to Catalonia.

Image via Getty