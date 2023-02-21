Real Madrid “qualify” for new Club World Cup after Champions League victory

Many figures in football were left confused and annoyed when FIFA announced plans to revamp both the World Cup and Club World Cup in the coming years.

For the latter, the current system, which features seven teams, will be replaced by 32 teams, with 12 expected to be from Europe. The first instalment of this new Club World Cup will be in 2025, and discussions are already underway about teams will qualify for the event.

According to The Times, as per Diario AS, the Champions League winners from the four previous seasons prior to the Club World Cup will automatically qualify. For the 2025 tournament, this will be the European champions in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

As such, with Real Madrid having won the Champions League in 2022, this would mean that they have already qualified for the tournament, becoming the first team to do so.

Real Madrid have had plenty of success at the Club World Cup. Their success earlier in the month was their fifth time winning the tournament, which extended their lead as the most successful club in its history.