Real Madrid lament passing of legendary forward Amancio Amaro

Ahead of another Champions League clash against Liverpool, Real Madrid are lamenting the loss of one of their legends who secured them their sixth European Cup, Amancio Amaro.

Born in La Coruna in Galicia, he would come through at Deportivo La Coruna before making the move to Real Madrid in 1962. There he would remain for the next 14 seasons, securing a European Cup, nine La Liga titles and three Copa del Reys.

Individually he came third in the 1964 Ballon d’Or, and was twice named the top scorer in Spain, winning the Pichichi award. Amancio scored 224 goals in 579 appearances and was known for his remarkable dribbling ability.

After that he remained inextricably linked with Los Blancos, managing their Castilla side to the 1983 Segunda title, and becoming honorary President of the club after Alfredo di Stefano.

Real Madrid released an official statement expressing their sadness at Amancio’s passing and their condolences for his surviving family.