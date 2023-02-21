Real Madrid confirm key player is available for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid travel to face Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday with hopes of retaining their European crown.

Los Blancos won a record 14th European title last season, defeating Jurgen Klopp’s side in the final, and will hope to defeat them again over two legs to progress to this season’s quarterfinals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side go into the first leg on the back of having several injury problems. Karim Benzema is expected to start at Anfield, despite having missed Real Madrid’s last two matches, while Aurelien Tchouameni has been ruled out as he continues to suffer from illness.

However, Ancelotti will have Toni Kroos available for selection, despite previous suggestions that the former German international would be absent. The club confirmed his availability on their official Twitter account.

Kroos has been a vitally important player for Real Madrid since his move from Bayern Munich in 2014, and he will likely play a big part over the two legs, even if he doesn’t feature at Anfield.