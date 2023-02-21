Real Betis hurrying to appoint Sporting Director after Antonio Cordon exit

Real Betis are keen to bring in a new sporting director as soon as possible, after Antonio Cordon left the club suddenly.

Cordon has been behind the smart recruitment that has allowed Betis to win a Copa del Rey and qualify for the Europa League on a shoestring budget. However he communicated his decision to leave last week, and has departed this week, amid rumours that he may join Barcelona’s recruitment department.

Estadio Deportivo say that Betis are likely to look to an internal candidate to replace Cordon. Alvaro Ladron de Guevara is one of the favourites to do so, alongside Alvaro Benito, who works for the club as a consultant from Madrid. He shares this role with other clubs, like Anorthosis Famagusta in Greece, but is well-regarded.

Outside candidates such as Antero Henrique of Paris Saint-Germain (potentially on his way out of Paris), or former Barcelona and current Getafe Sporting Director Ramon Planes are also appreciated as candidates. However the key for Betis is speed, as they do not want to fall behind the race for free agents like Houssem Aouar.

Los Verdiblancos are at risk of a tricky summer if they do so. Manuel Pellegrini is already struggling for depth at Betis, and without smart recruitment on low resources, they will fall behind their competitors next season.