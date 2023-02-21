Predicted XIs Liverpool-Real Madrid: Consensus on the big debate for Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid come into their tie against Liverpool with several key absences at Anfield, but there seems to be consensus on the XI that will turn out at 21:00 CEST.

Los Blancos will be without Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy, all of whom were left out of the squad as a result. Mariano Diaz is also absent, but Mario Martin, Sergio Arribas and Alvaro Rodriguez have all been included as Carlo Ancelotti leans on the Castilla side.

The big debate is whether Rodrygo Goes will begin the game or not. Under Ancelotti, Real Madrid have tended to use Fede Valverde on the right, with three midfielders, which would leave no place for Rodrygo alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Marca predict that there will be no place for Rodrygo, with Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos continuing in midfield. At the back, David Alaba will deputise at left-back instead of Mendy.

The fact Diario AS predict the exact same line-up should be a solid hint that Ancelotti intends to play that XI, despite yesterday saying that Rodrygo was a decision he would be weighing up on the day of the match.

Meanwhile Liverpool are missing Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo and Calvin Ramsay.

Jurgen Klopp admitted Darwin Nunez was touch and go until the final hours, and he is predicted to start from the bench. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is expected to face Spanish opposition for the first time.