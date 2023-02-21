Opinion: Real Madrid star should pursue Arsenal interest this summer

Real Madrid, with everyone operating at full capacity, have an impressive squad at their disposal, with plenty of depth. However the reality is that it is a rare occasion that those performances coincide.

Vinicius Junior rules the roost this season, while Karim Benzema’s muscles take him on hiatus. That has meant for many opportunities for Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde, although he arguably had his position safe on the right-hand side. However Marco Asensio has been left watching on for much of the season all the same.

So far this season, Asensio has scored six goals and given five assists in 29 games. Given he has started just a third of their games so far, and played less than half of the minutes available, those statistics are not altogether bad. Matching his goal contributions against those numbers, Asensio has been directly involved in 20% of the their goals this season.

Yet there remains a doubt. With the exception of a wonderful solo effort against Valencia and a crucial Copa del Rey strike against Villarreal, very few of those goals have changed the state of the game. Far more often Ancelotti will add Asensio in the closing stages, where the space is available and the opportunities easier. What is not in doubt, is that Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde and Benzema all have their place assured ahead of him.

Asensio is out of contract at the end of the season, and appears keen to stay, having changed his tune from last summer. Yet negotiations, despite changing agents last summer, continue to be fruitless.

According to Todofichajes, Mikel Arteta is interested in bringing the Spanish international to Arsenal on a free this summer. It is a deal he should give serious thought.

At the age of 27, there is no question that he should be playing regular football. While the Santiago Bernabeu is his comfort zone, where he has spent the vast majority of his career, that is exactly the reason he should depart.

He might win more in Madrid, but Asensio will always wonder if he should have tested himself beyond Real Madrid. While the likes of Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez might not have had the chance to win a starting spot at a league-challenging side, Asensio does.

Arteta and Arsenal offer him a side on the up, with a manager who has clear ideas and wants him, as well as being intent on winning trophies. The chances he will get a better offer seem unlikely.

Leaving his comfort zone, Asensio will push himself more and grow as a footballer. If there is still a chance that the superstar he looked like he may be is in there, there is no better opportunity to find out for Asensio.