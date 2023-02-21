Leeds United pursuing Barcelona starlet as contract talks remain fruitless

Leeds United are looking to make a move for Barcelona Atletic wide forward Ilias Akhomach, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

For many years regarded as one of the brighter talents at La Masia, Akhomach has struggled to make the jump into the first team. That said, Xavi Hernandez did call on him several times during Barcelona’s injury crisis last season.

Left-footed operating from the right, Ilias is known for his technique and one-on-one ability, often looking to beat his defender before crossing or shooting in the final third.

Barcelona would extend the 18-year-old’s contract according to ESPN, but the two are a long way off meeting each other’s terms. Leeds United have appeared on the scene, and Victor Orta is looking to convince Ilias to swap Catalonia for Yorkshire.

Milan have also been linked to Ilias, and Leeds may well have to remain in the Premier League to continue their hopes of signing him.

A raw but precocious talent, Ilias has the instinctive qualities to be an effective forward at a good level. There is a sense that he must grow into that player, but at 18, his signing on a free is a risk more than worth taking.