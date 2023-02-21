La Liga dispute Barcelona claims, more than €200m change needed to meet salary limit in summer

Barcelona had recently claimed that they were close to evening up their accounts and fitting into their salary limit for the summer, but La Liga have disputed that information.

The Blaugrana recently claimed in a press conference that they were just €20m-€30m short of fitting into their salary limit for next season, with the departures of Antoine Griezmann and Gerard Pique removing around €90m from their wage bill.

However in a La Liga informative event, Javier Gomez and President Javier Tebas have reaffirmed their view that Barcelona must make up a €200m deficit.

“The balance of €200m is with the information provided by FC Barcelona itself. President Laporta himself spoke of losses of €93m of losses due to the transfer to Montjuic. Staff costs, COVID losses that were not calculated,” remarked Tebas.

“The €470m that Mateu Alemany said matches the cost of the first team’s sports squad,” continued Gomez.

“You add the 108 million of non-registered personnel, expenses, etc. and it turns out that more than €200m are missing. And we no longer count Griezmann and Pique, they are already discounted in the [February] market update.”

The difference between the two is quite stark. La Liga appear not to have removed a significant amount of cost for the exits of Griezmann and Pique, but equally according to La Liga, Barcelona have not factored in entire sections of the club to the equation.

With the two already in court to settle the matter of Gavi’s contract registration, it would be no surprise to see them back in front of a judge again in the summer.