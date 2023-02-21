Javier Tebas defends Valencia owner Peter Lim as they slide to second bottom in La Liga

Valencia are enduring their worst season in 46 years, but La Liga President Javier Tebas is concerned about how the owners are being treated rather than the state of the club.

As La Liga held an informative event about the salary limits in La Liga, Valencia were battling Getafe in the relegation zone for the chance to keep their heads above the water. Los Che would end up going down via a late Borja Mayoral goal, which leaves them in 19th place, their worst position at this stage since 1986 when they were last relegated.

However Tebas, when asked about the situation at Valencia, the La Liga President was keen to defend the Valencia owner Peter Lim and President Layhoon Chan.

“I am always concerned that there is a climate against the owners. You have to see things with perspective. Many of those who were outside Mestalla were the ones who welcomed Peter Lim at Mestalla. Or when they won the Cup. Of course it worries me and it worries me that they insult the president so gravely. We worry about the insults to the players, but I am also worried about the insults to the president inside and outside of the president’s box.”

Tebas references a recent protest at Mestalla, where fans remained outside of the ground for the first 20 minutes of their match against Athletic Club. For some time, Valencia fans have been asking for Meriton Holdings to sell the club.

Regardless of Tebas views on how Valencia fans are treating their club, it comes across as somewhat tone deaf, particularly for the long-suffering Valencia fans. Los Che should be one of La Liga’s greatest assets, but currently are on the verge of disaster.