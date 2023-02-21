Five-star Real Madrid complete thrilling Champions League comeback against Liverpool

Real Madrid have one foot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after a sensational comeback victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

It was a nightmare start for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who conceded inside three minutes when Darwin Nunez flicked Mohamed Salah’s cross beyond Thibaut Courtois. It got even worse for Real Madrid ten minutes later when a big error from Courtois allowed Salah an easy finish to double the hosts’ lead.

Real Madrid composed themselves after that, and got a goal back when Vinicius Jr fired a brilliant effort past Alisson after 21 minutes. Ten minutes before half time, the match was all square when Alisson’s attempted pass cannoned off Vinicius and into the back of the net.

Los Blancos came out firing in the second period, and completed the turnaround just three minutes into the half when Eder Militao bulleted a header home from a Luka Modric free kick. Karim Benzema then added a fourth a few minutes later after being teed up by Rodrygo.

Benzema got his second and Real Madrid’s fifth after 67 minutes when he rounded Alisson and coolly slotted home, despite being pressured by three Liverpool defenders.

It was a dream first leg for Real Madrid, who will look to finish the job in three weeks’ time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

