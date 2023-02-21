Dani Alves bail appeal denied after claims he tried to ‘protect’ victim with previous lies

Former Barcelona and Sevilla player Dani Alves will continue in prison after his bail appeal was denied.

The Brazilian is in preventative prison ahead of a trial where he stands accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

According to Diario AS, Alves went as far as presenting himself as the victim in the matter, claiming ‘he didn’t touch that girl’, as his voice trembled.

The 39-year-old has changed his version of events several times, which he claims was in order to ‘protect’ the woman in question. However it is claimed that DNA evidence contradicts his statements.

His bail request has been denied, and he will continue in prison until the case is brought to trial.

This could leave Alves in prison for the next one to two years, as it can take that long for these cases to come to trial, and then be resolved. Alves maintains his innocence.