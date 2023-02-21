Carlo Ancelotti insists Liverpool tie is “not done” despite three-goal lead

After a shocking opening 14 minutes, Real Madrid showed Liverpool why they are reigning European champions on Tuesday night.

Braces from Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema, along with another from Eder Militao ensured that Los Blancos would take a 5-2 lead into the second leg of their last 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu in three weeks’ time.

Early goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had Real Madrid reeling, but Carlo Ancelotti’s player refused to be downhearted, which pleased the Italian very much.

“It was not easy, especially seeing how the game started. We did not lose confidence, and little by little we took control of the ball, and were always effective in attack.

“The first part of this tie went well, and in the second leg, we have to think that we have to fight and suffer.”

Despite their three-goal lead, and with the second leg being at the Bernabeu, Ancelotti insists that the tie is far from over.

“It’s not done. Liverpool suffered in the second half, but in the first half we suffered. Overall, I am satisfied because the game was good.”

Real Madrid have another huge game in store next, as they host city rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday (18:30 CEST).