Barcelona set to miss out on top right back target

Following Hector Bellerin’s departure to Sporting CP on the final day of the January transfer window, Barcelona have been left without a natural right back in their squad for the second half of this season.

Despite having Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto, both are natural in other positions, so a new right back is likely to be targeted this summer. One name that has been linked is Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, who has previously stated his desire to join the Blaugrana.

Barca club officials reportedly met Pavard’s agent last weekend to discuss a transfer, but it now appears that he won’t leave Bayern. MD report that the 26-year-old is close to signing a new contract at the German champions.

Barcelona now look set to turn their attention to other right back targets as they look to add to their squad for next season. They are said to be monitoring the situation of Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, among others.