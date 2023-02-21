Barcelona looking to jeopardise defensive target’s contract talks

As a result of letting Hector Bellerin leave for Sporting Cp in January, Barcelona now have no natural right backs in their squad for the second half of this season.

Jules Kounde has largely played in the position since joining from Sevilla last summer, while Sergi Roberto can also operate on the right side of defence if needed.

Nevertheless, a natural right back is likely to be pursued in the forthcoming transfer window, and one target for Barcelona appears to be Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese international has been in excellent form for Manchester United this season, but his future at the club is yet to be confirmed.

Dalot’s current contract expires next summer, and he is yet to agree terms on a new one. MD report that Barcelona are looking to disrupt negotiations between Dalot’s representatives and Man Utd, with the hope that he will be available on a cut-price deal at the end of the season.

Barcelona are set for a big summer, with a variety of incomings and outgoings expected as they look to reduce their wage bill ahead of next season.

