Barcelona lining up huge summer move for key Manchester City player

Despite still dealing with severe financial issues, Barcelona are still looking to improve their squad this summer, as they look to build on this season’s excellent foundation.

La Liga claim that Barca need to reduce their wage bill by €200m this summer, and Sergio Busquets’ departure could go some way towards helping that. The 34-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, and he could depart for a new challenge, with moves to the MLS or Saudi Arabia possible options.

Should Busquets leave, Barcelona will look to replace him this summer, and Football Insider report that club officials are lining up a bid for Manchester City’s Rodri. The former Atletico Madrid player has played as a pivot for many seasons at the Premier League champions, and he is seen as an excellent option for next season.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a bid of €90m for Rodri, and Man City fear that they could be set to lose one of their key players.