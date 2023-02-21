Barcelona decide future for 7 loanees returning next summer

Barcelona are already planning out their summer transfer activity for the summer, and in terms of the players they have out on loan, they know how they will approach the matter.

Five of them will be sold. Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest, Francisco Trincao, and Alex Collado will all be sold according to Sport.

Trincao is likely to be bought by Sporting CP as part of an obligatory purchase clause, as long as the Lisbon side are not relegated. Alex Collado has a year left on his deal, but the Blaugrana are willing to allow him out on the cheap. For Dest, the Blaugrana will seek to do a deal for more than €12m, although it seems unlikely Milan will want to hold onto him.

Umtiti and Lenglet will be told to look for new clubs, and sold if possible.

It leaves just two with a chance of making it at Camp Nou. Ez Abde has been impressive in flashes at Osasuna, winning over El Sadar with his aggressive running. Meanwhile Nico Gonzalez has been out injured for much of the season at Valencia, but will have a chance to prove his worth to Xavi Hernandez.

Both could potentially have spots at Barcelona next season, if they do impress in preseason. Abde provides a wide option that naturally enjoys the left side of attack, something currently lacking in the Blaugrana side. Meanwhile as Barcelona work out their long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, Nico may be given the chance to fulfil a rotational role there next season.