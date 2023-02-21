Atletico Madrid and Sevilla eyeing Borussia Dortmund free agent

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will both be looking at cut-price options this summer, with neither side flush for finances. One option that has been linked with both of them is Borussia Dormtund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl confirmed publicly that Dahoud was going to be leaving the club in the summer on a free, after a ‘open, honest’ conversation.

According to Fichajes, Dahoud is of interest to Atletico, amongst other dreams such as Dani Ceballos. Meanwhile Estadio Deportivo reference a Sport1 report that says Sevilla are one of several sides keen on him.

Dahoud is one of the best players in the Bundesliga on his day, possessing a fine touch, a incisive passing and good composure. However he has been beset by injuries for much of his Dortmund career. In recent seasons he has passed the 1,500-minute barrier just once, while this season he has made five Bundesliga appearances, totalling 198 minutes. Dahoud represents a good opportunity, but also something of a risk for either side.