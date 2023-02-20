Xavi faces selection headache ahead of Manchester United trip

Barcelona head coach Xavi is facing two crucial selection calls ahead of their Europa League trip to Manchester United.

La Blaugrana make the trip to Old Trafford looking to secure a place in the last 16 after drawing 2-2 in their play off first leg against the Premier League giants at the Camp Nou last week.

Xavi is continuing to balance his squad against the demands of three competitions, during the end of season run-in, and he is undecided over starting picks in defence and attack.

Midfield duo Pedri and Gavi are already ruled out of the trip to Manchester, through injury and suspension respectively, with French international and Ousmane Dembele still sidelined.

According to reports from Marca, Xavi is confident over nine of his starting XI, but he is unsure over left back and a right sided attacker.

Jordi Alba is likely to hold on to his place in defence, after starting the first leg, and being rested for the 2-0 weekend win over Cadiz.

Ferran Torres set up Sergi Roberto’s opener against the Andalucians and the pair are fighting it out to start in attack.