Xavi Hernandez takes aim at Barcelona fans for criticism of veteran

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was content with Barcelona’s win on Sunday night over Cadiz, beating the Yellow Submarine 2-0 at Camp Nou. In particular he was delighted with two players.

Ferran Torres put in his best performance of the season on the right side, setting a season-record for La Liga in terms of dribbles completed.

Meanwhile veteran Sergi Roberto also had a good game with the captain’s armband, scoring the opener and setting up the second with an excellent run and pass for Robert Lewandowski.

“He and Ferran have been extraordinary. They are an example. Sergi always performs, in different positions,” Xavi told Marca.

The Barcelona coach went on to say that the media and the fans were far too harsh with Roberto.

“The criticism is some of the most unfair of a player that I have seen in my career. He always performs, always gives a good grade, never complains, He is a tremendous captain, he is altruistic, he has empathy, he is more Barca than the pole for the flag… I have blind faith in him.”

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but Xavi is keen for him to sign a new deal.

“Of course I want him to renew. For me he is a guarantee. He and Ferran have been criticised by those around the club and they always add something.”

©️ Sergi Roberto in midfield tonight: • 90 minutes played

• 1 goal

• 1 assist

• 75/78 accurate passes

• 2/2 accurate long balls

• 3/4 tackles won

• 6 recoveries

• 7/10 ground duels won pic.twitter.com/Xr0osMC8MD — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) February 19, 2023

The latest reporting is that he has agreed a new contract with the club, which will see him extend his career at Camp Nou for a further year. While Roberto is unlikely to ever be a starter at Barcelona again, Xavi clearly values him as a role player.