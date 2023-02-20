Getafe Valencia

Valencia slide into deeper La Liga relegation trouble with Getafe loss

Valencia’s chances of staying in La Liga have been dealt another blow as they lost 1-0 at relegation rivals Getafe.

Los Che have now lost five consecutive league matches, including four since the sacking of former boss Gennaro Gattuso last month, and they now slip to 19th place in the table.

Relegation for Valencia would end one of the longest stays in the Spanish top flight with their last drop to the Segunda Division coming in 1986.

Despite the pressure on both sides in the Spanish capital, Valencia missed a two early chances, as David Soria denied Samuel Lino.

Getafe slowly began to edge into control either side of the break, with visiting keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili matching Soria’s exploits.

The battle between the two stoppers looked set keep the score a 0-0, but Borja Mayoral bundled home a late winner for Getafe.

Up next for Valencia is a home game against Real Sociedad this weekend with Getafe heading to Villarreal.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Borja Mayoral David Soria Gennaro Gattuso Giorgi Mamardashvili Samuel Lino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News