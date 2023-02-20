Sporting Director confirms Marcus Thuram is available on a free

World Cup runner-up Marcus Thuram is one of the most sought-after talents in Europe and it has been confirmed that he will not cost his suitors anything.

The French international is out of contract in the summer with Borussia Monchengladbach, and it appears he will not renew his deal. Gladbach Sporting Director Roland Virkus has confirmed that he will not be staying there beyond the summer to Sport1 (via Sport).

“We have to accept the fact that Marcus Thuram will join a bigger club [next season]”

An array of Europe’s top clubs have been linked with Thuram, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Both are keen to bring in reinforcements at a lower price this summer, and Thuram would fit the bill perfectly. Thuram would compete for a first team spot for Atleti with potential departure of Joao Felix, and the exit of Matheus Cunha.

For Barcelona, he could perhaps do the same with none of Barcelona’s forwards favouring the left side, or alternatively as a different option off the bench.

They will face stiff competition though, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Inter, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Arsenal all linked with him. That fact will mean that despite the lack of transfer fee, his salary is not likely to be cheap.