Real Madrid face double midfield blow as starters are left out of squad for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid will be favourites to make it through their Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool, but they will be without two key components of their midfield.

Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni have been left out of Real Madrid’s squad to face Liverpool on Tuesday. Kroos is still recovering from a cold that has laid him low since last Wednesday, forcing him to miss two La Liga ties against Elche and Osasuna. Tchouameni dropped out of the side against Osasuna at the last minute, also seemingly with influenza.

In their stead Mario Martin and Sergio Arribas will tracel from the Castilla side. Alvaro Rodriguez has continued in the squad too, despite the return of Karim Benzema, following his impact against Osasuna, notching an assist in the final minutes. Arribas also managed a goal for Los Blancos in the Club World Cup.

The likelihood is that Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga accompany Luka Modric in a midfield three, while Fede Valverde plays on the right side. Ceballos and Camavinga have arguably been the best of their midfielders since Christmas, but Ancelotti would probably still put Tchouameni and Kroos in his best XI.