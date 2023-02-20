Pedri ‘confident’ over Barcelona securing Europa League win at Manchester United

Barcelona star Pedri is confident of securing a Europa League last 16 play off win away at Manchester United.

La Blaugrana head to Old Trafford on the back of an impressive performance in their first leg against the Premier League giants, as Xavi’s hosts secured a 2-2 Camp Nou draw, but qualification is on the line in Manchester.

No away goals in the Europa League means the tie is evenly poised ahead of the return fixture on February 23.

Pedri has already been ruled out of the away game, after suffering a hamstring injury in the first meeting, and he is expected to be out of action for at least another two weeks.

However, despite his absence, and the suspended Gavi, Pedri believes the squad have enough to win against Erik ten Hag’s charges, and book their place in the next stage of the competition.

“I have a much worse time watching on from outside, as I prefer to be on the pitch, but I have full confidence in the team”, as per reports from Marca, during Pedri’s 2022 Barça Players Award presentation.

Aitana and Pedri, at the Premi Barça Jugadors 2022 awards ceremony. They were each voted as the best players on their respective teams by Barça fans. pic.twitter.com/xJxWHfRGTW — total Barça (@totalBarca) February 20, 2023

“We are looking forward to this game, at a stadium that motivates and excites us.”