More surrealism for Real Madrid fans as Sergio Ramos is effusive in Lionel Messi praise

Once again the world was at Lionel Messi’s feet on Sunday after he came up with a Hollywood goal to win the match for Paris Saint-Germain – including Sergio Ramos.

PSG had gone 3-2 down in a back and forth match with Lille, Kylian Mbappe taking the starring role until that point. His brace got PSG level in the 87th minute, before Messi won a free-kick in stoppage time. The little Argentine promptly fired PSG to victory, and authored another moment amongst his thousands.

After the match, Sergio Ramos was able to smile in the interview being on the right side of one of those moments.

“I am no longer surprised by Messi. At Barca he was used to deciding games like he did today. I’m glad he’s on my team now.”

Otro ángulo del gol de Messi frente al Lille con el que el PSG se lleva los 3 puntos. 🤩 ¡Magia! ✨ ( 📽️ vía @DidierDmnt /IG) pic.twitter.com/BTJX6I2Dp8 — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) February 20, 2023

The two went to war for over a decade as opposing stars for Real Madrid and Barcelona, before joining forces in Paris two summers ago. Ramos is clear which he prefers.

“Of course it’s better to have him as a teammate. Whoever you give the choice to, of having Messi with or against you, the response is quick and honest.”

A Lionel Messi free-kick makes it 4-3 to PSG, five minutes into stoppage time! 💥 His 699th club goal turns it around against Lille to secure all three points! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9YlSXruIqq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2023

There is no doubt that for both Real Madrid and Barcelona fans it is still strange to see the pair celebrating together, let alone speaking so highly of each other. Ramos says their relationship is a good one though.

“It is something that arouses a lot of curiosity. But we have the same goal: to win with PSG. We want to make the team better, with our experience and good performances. My relationship with Messi is excellent. There is great respect among the players.”