Manchester United links persuaded Liverpool to sign Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool rising star Stefan Bajcetic could have joined rivals Manchester United in a sensational move before arriving at Anfield.

Bajcetic has established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp, since the start of 2023, and he is expected to make his first Champions League start against Real Madrid tomorrow.

The 18-year-old is set to be fast tracked into the La Roja senior squad in 2023, as Luis de la Fuente considers a call up in 2023, amid rumours linking him with a switch to Serbia.

Bajcetic is eligible to represent Serbia via his father, who played for Celta Vigo, where the teenager came through the youth ranks, before joining Liverpool in 2022.

However, Bajcetic Snr has revealed it could have worked out differently, after United made an offer for his son, which changed Liverpool’s stance.

“Scouts from Liverpool saw him and contacted us. But Stefan was still a child, not even 16. He couldn’t leave,” as per an interview with El Mundo.

“Liverpool told us they couldn’t do a deal, and then United called us, and they could. Liverpool found out and contacted us again to sign him.

Bajcetic broke Liverpool’s club record for their youngest ever Champions League appearance maker, in a cameo against Ajax earlier this season and he can still set a record as their youngest European goal scorer this season.