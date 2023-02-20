Luka Modric wants to earn Real Madrid renewal in 2023

Luka Modric has insisted he wants to prove himself at Real Madrid in the final weeks of the 2022/23 season before deciding on a contract extension.

The 37-year-old remains a crucial player for Los Blancos, as he enters the final six months of his contract in the Spanish capital, with the club keen for him to sign another 12 month renewal.

Modric has opted to sign one-year extensions in recent seasons, as part of the club’s policy on players aged 30+, and he will begin negotiations as soon as possible.

However, despite an apparent unspoken agreement over his future in Madrid, Modric is still assessing his options before making a decision.

The veteran midfielder was asked about his current stance, ahead of tomorrow’s crucial Champions League last 16 first leg at Liverpool, and the Croatian international insisted he is only focused on the present.

“I am doing everything I can to give my best and deserve the chance to continue here. I can’t do more” as per reports from Marca.

“I have always had a very good relationship with the club and that’s not going to change.

“Just like last year, there’s no rush, we’re halfway through the season and there are many challenges ahead. I’m focused on that, on getting back to my best level, let’s see what happens.”

Modric is expected to return to the starting line up at Anfield with midfield pair Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni missing through injury and illness.