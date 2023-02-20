Luka Modric dismisses Jude Bellingham factor in Real Madrid contract renewal

Luka Modric’s future at Real Madrid will not be impacted by their 2023 transfer interest in Jude Bellingham.

Modric is into the final six months of his current deal in the Spanish capital with talks currently paused over a renewal.

The 37-year-old has consistently signed 12 month extensions in recent seasons, as per the Los Blancos policy on players aged 30+, with the club happy to retain him.

However, the Croatian international has insisted there is no confirmation over him staying in Madrid, with negotiations expected to restart at the end of the campaign.

Real Madrid are expected to battle Liverpool for England star Bellingham with both clubs interested in a potential £150m move.

Modric was asked about his ongoing role in Madrid, with the emergence of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, if he renews, but he will make his choice independently of transfers.

“They (Tchouameni and Camavinga) are playing very well and have a great future ahead of them”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“The future will depend on them. They have to keep working and learning, but they don’t play for Real Madrid by chance.

“The manager is invested in them because they’re so good. As for Bellingham? I cannot tell you anything. It’s a separate case.”

Modric is line for his 104th Champions League appearance at Anfield, and his 110th overall, bringing him closer to breaking into the Top 20 all time competition appearance list.