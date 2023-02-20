Liverpool starlet Stefan Bajcetic in the running for Spain call-up

Spain are keen not to miss out on another young talent, and will do what they can to ensure that Stefan Bajcetic is wearing La Roja.

The Liverpool teenager has been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp, winning Liverpool’s player of the month award for January. Bajcetic scored at the weekend, showing his ample technical ability but also maturity, despite his youth.

According to Diario AS, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente may consider calling him up to the senior Spain side. Having already made his under-18 debut, he will definitely be in the under-21 squad if not.

La Roja are keen not to lose out on him though, knowing that he could play for Serbia if he wanted to. Bajcetic grew up in Vigo and came through at Celta Vigo initially. Yet Srdjan Bajcetic, his father and former footaballer, wants him to play for Serbia instead.

Having missed out on Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina), Nico Paz (Uruguay) and Alvaro Rodriguez (Uruguay), the RFEF do not want Bajcetic to be a similar case.

His impressive form in the Premier League have made him a viable option for the Spain side, and many eyes will be on him when Real Madrid take on Liverpool on Tuesday night.