Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid – ‘You can’t make make them panic’

Liverpool are set to face off against Real Madrid once again in the Champions League less than a year after being beaten by Los Blancos in the final of the competition. The two have endured a number of battles in recent years, with Real Madrid enjoying the better of things so far.

However speaking ahead of the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the Liverpool Echo that he had little concern for the past, even admitting he had not watched last year’s Champions League final until this weekend.

“They are different games. One of the biggest clubs in the world. We played this final in Paris and I didn’t watch it back since then since this weekend. Now I know why I didn’t watch it!”

He also highlighted the mental strength of Real Madrid, which he felt was decisive in the final last year.

“Real don’t lose confidence in one second. They are there. You can learn from them. Before that we played there at their training ground and here at an empty stadium, where we played a really good 0-0. We made them work hard. But this is now different teams.”

“I don’t think you can make this team panic. The chances we had, the saves they had to make. What held us back a little, it was a final. We weren’t adventurous enough.”

Los Blancos have put together four wins on the bounce against Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Elche and Osasuna, but there is no doubt they do not look as threatening as last year, although many will argue that neither do their opponents. Real Madrid will have the younger generation playing a much larger role in this tie, without Casemiro, and with Toni Kroos absent from the first leg.