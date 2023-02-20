Jurgen Klopp offers superb response to Vinicius Junior racism question

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provided a firm answer over a question that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior ‘provokes’ racist abuse.

Klopp was asked about his view on the Brazilian international ahead of facing their old foes in tomorrow Champions League last 16 first leg.

Vinicius Jr has been a thorn in Liverpool’s side under Klopp, with three goals against them, including the winner in the 2022 final in Paris.

However, the German coach was also drawn on his opinion of racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Jr this season, including fan chanting at away grounds and vile social media comments.

🗣️"There is nothing in the world that can justify that." Jurgen Klopp makes it clear that racial abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr. is not acceptable 😠 #LFC pic.twitter.com/t0FooE9D4H — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 20, 2023

La Liga have been heavily criticised for their approach towards the situation, with Vinicius continuing to publicly show his determination not to let it impact his performances for the defending Spanish and European champions.

Los insultos siguen… pero el baile también… Nos vemos en Liverpool! ¡HALAMADRID! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wWNRrx7Ing — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) February 18, 2023

Klopp was left bemused by the question from a journalist at his pre match press conference with the former Borussia Dortmund coach dismissing any hint of the abuse being reflective of Vinicius Jr’s own actions.

“Nothing in the world could justify that (the abuse). Nothing in his game could cause this, that would be completely insane.

“His performance in Paris, I think, would make him a Real Madrid legend at a very young age. I hope he is not fazed by idiots saying something about him.”