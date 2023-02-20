Joan Laporta and Barcelona to commit to Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are moving at a steady pace through the season with an eight-point lead at the top of the table in La Liga, an open tie against Manchester United in the Europa League and a semi-final of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid.

All three could collapse before the end of the season, but with the exception of their Champions League elimination, a significant one at that, Barcelona could not have wished for too much more at this point in the season.

So much so that the Blaugrana are already considering renewing Xavi Hernandez’s contract. According to Sport, the Blaugrana want to lock the coach from Terrassa down for the rest of Joan Laporta’s mandate (2025/2026). Xavi’s current deal expires in 2024.

Outside of their European campaigns, Xavi has accomplished expectations for Barcelona thus far. The Blaugrana have slowly shown a steady upward trajectory, which given the state of flux, and the many new arrivals, can be considered a success. Equally, it will be vital to Xavi to win La Liga this season, and while he is still a coach learning his trade, European results will have to improve next season.