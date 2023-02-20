Jerzy Dudek highlights key Real Madrid pair ahead of Liverpool clash

Former Liverpool star Jerzy Dudek has warned his side over where Real Madrid can hurt them at Anfield tomorrow night.

The former Polish international was the hero in Liverpool’s famous Champions League final comeback win in Istanbul in 2005, against Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan.

His penalty shootout saves ensured a first ever Champions League title for Liverpool and sealed his place in club folklore.

The 49-year-old was asked about his perceptions of Liverpool ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash with Los Blancos at Anfield.

Liverpool have failed to win in four meetings with the Spanish giants, under Jurgen Klopp, and Dudek is wary of a familiar pattern.

“The quality of Real Madrid is always decisive. Liverpool can’t find a way to beat Madrid and the feeling of revenge is always present”, he told an interview with Diario AS.

“The battle in midfield will be key to victory and the Madrid midfielders are world class.

“I think Fede Valverde was the key for Madrid last year. He connected defence with attack, he was everywhere. He kept the pace of the game at a very high level.

“Benzema is on another level, he can decide the game for Madrid. He has an incredible connection with Vinicius. Vini can find Benzema with his eyes closed, and there is magic between them.”

Vinicius Jr netted the winner in Real Madrid’s 2022 Champions League final win over Liverpool in Paris, in his third goal against them, with Benzema netting four in six, including in the 2018 final.

