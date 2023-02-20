‘If Barcelona sort out their financial problems, it is done’ – Barcelona set to bring in central defender

Barcelona look set to bring in further defensive reinforcements this summer – if La Liga allow them to do so. There seems to be some discrepancy on where they are in relation to their salary cap, with the Blaugrana believing they are close to fitting within their salary limit, while La Liga President Javier Tebas appears to think they have some way to go yet.

According to Cadena SER though, they are forging ahead with negotiations for this summer. Athletic Club central defender Inigo Martinez is out of contract, and the 31-year-old is likely to attract plenty of interest, but one club has been told that unless things go pear-shaped, Martinez will switch Bilbao for Barcelona this summer.

‘If Barcelona solve their financial problems, it is done’ was the response to that enquiry into Martinez. It would represent a low-cost option for the Blaugrana, providing experience and a left-footed option in the middle of defence.

Martinez has been less frequent in the Athletic side this season, due to injury. So far he has made just 10 appearances accumulating 900 minutes. If the reports hold steady, then he may not feature much more. Athletic will be intent on developing Aitor Paredes and Dani Vivian alongside Yeray Alvarez.