Ferran Torres returns to form against Cadiz, setting season record for dribbles

If there was one thing that could have been improved on lately at Barcelona, it is their forward line. Robert Lewandowski has been less effective of late, while Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have been in mixed form. In their 2-0 victory over Cadiz, much of that was rectified.

Ansu Fati endured another frustrating night, but Lewandowski was back on the scoresheet, firing home from outside of the box. Meanwhile Raphinha has picked up his production in the absence of Ousmane Dembele. The star of the show against Cadiz was Ferran Torres though, who set the opening goal with an excellent run.

“I work to show my football,” he told Movistar+ (via Sport).

“It is true that he was short of minutes and of importance in the team. But in the end, every time the coach gives me confidence, I’ll try to show what I have.”

Contento porque la victoria refuerza el liderato y también por cómo me han salido las cosas. Gracias de corazón por el apoyo, afición. El jueves, a por todas en Old Trafford!!! @FCBarcelona 𝓣𝓸𝓽𝓼 𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓽𝓼 𝓯𝓮𝓶 𝓯𝓸𝓻ç𝓪 💙❤️ #LaLiga #betterneverstops pic.twitter.com/Um1ncyTEQ6 — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) February 19, 2023

“It is clear that I came from a period in which I did not have many minutes, and it is difficult to show everything you want. Today both the team and I have been very good.”

His manager Xavi was delighted with his performance too, as he related to Sport.

“They [Ferran and Sergi Roberto] have been very good, I am happy with the rotations and because the people have taken advantage of the opportunities. He [Feran] has taken a step forward to gain confidence.”

It was also a season high across La Liga for Ferran, who completed ten dribbles during the match, more than anyone in Spain all campaign. Torres would eventually be awarded the man of the match award for his best performance of the season. It was his first league start since the 8th of November against Osasuna, and he will be hoping to gain more minutes during a busy spell.